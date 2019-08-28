The 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival begins.



The 76th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and will take place at Venice Lido from August 28th to September 7th, 2019. The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association).

The inauguration is tonight with the movie "The Truth" by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The competition program includes 21 movies.

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The Festival also organises retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.