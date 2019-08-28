The Results of Inspections of Highways in Bulgaria Will be Announced

The Road Infrastructure Agency will disclose the data from the performed inspections of the facilities for unauthorized use of the space under them.

The reason for the inspection, ordered by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RIA, Georgi Terziyski, was the fire at the secondary waste landfill near Dupnitsa. As a result of the fire, some of the columns of the Struma Bridge in this section were compromised. The repair of the facility will take months and will cost millions of levs. Until then, the movement in the section is with a special organization.