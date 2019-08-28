Sofia Municipality Takes New Measures Against Graffiti

New measures against scratching the facades of buildings in Sofia. The metropolitan municipality and the police draw up a register of authors' handwriting. The purpose is to catch a person who scratches on forbidden places to compare his handwriting with other graffiti in the database.



Over 2000 square meters have been cleared by the Sofia Inspectorate since the beginning of the year, and yet the streets of Sofia are still decorated. We distinguish between graffiti-drawings and scratches.

Malina Edreva - Chairman of the Committee on Education, Culture, Science and Cultural Diversity, SOS: Sofia is a modern city with a place for street art. We need to make a clear distinction between vandalism and street art. In this sense, Sofia Municipality continues to set up and provide street art spaces to street artists. We are even preparing a major international festival in this direction for next year. On the other hand, when approaching monuments and religious temples, there must be zero tolerance.

A working group is currently preparing the register. The places for reporting from citizens are the Sofia Inspectorate and grajdanite.bg

Fines are between BGN 100 and BGN 5000.

Sasho Atanasov - Graphologist: In the graffiti, as well as in the ordinary handwriting, there are signs of the motor-writing habit that are sufficient to identify the person.