10 Signs that you Need a Break Immediately

If you are feeling tired and dreamy browsing photos from different tourist destinations, then you most likely have the Holiday Lack Syndrome.

This modern term describes a condition that is affecting more and more people around the world and is seriously threatening the physical and mental health.

According to research, missing a holiday for 2 consecutive years increases the risk of premature death by 20%. The inability of the body to cope with the accumulation of daily stress effectively causes the typical signs of depression, aggression, fatigue, blood pressure and sleep problems that can subsequently lead to serious illness.

Here are 10 signs that indicate that you certainly need a break.

You are running on autopilot in your daily duties. You are having more trouble than usual concentrating. Your productivity is reduced. You get angry easily; You are irritable for no good reason even with your loved ones. You lack the mood and motivation for activities other than the mandatory ones. You doubt yourself and you are too self-critical You dream of peace and isolation - without people and commitment. You din’t have enough time for your family and friends You don't have time for yourself.

Therefore, we advise you to take care of yourself and your peace of mind, giving yourself the opportunity to rest and spend good time with your loved ones. This is key to your mental and physical health.