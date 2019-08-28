Sofia to Host more than 200 Sports Events as Part of Its European Capital of Sport Campaign

Society » CULTURE | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 08:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia to Host more than 200 Sports Events as Part of Its European Capital of Sport Campaign www.pixabay.com

In 2020, Sofia will host over 200 sports events as part of its European Capital of Sport campaign. This emerged at a news conference Tuesday with Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Elen Gerdzhikov, chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council and head of the European Capital of Sport Foundation, BTA reported.

In the four years since its inception, the Foundation has hosted nearly 600 events, said Fandakova. Combined with events on Sofia's sports calendar their number totals 750. In recognition of the efforts of Sofia Town Hall, Sofia was declared European Capital of Sport on a permanent basis in 2018.

The Mayor said that currently six gyms are under construction and another two are going to be built. Newly built kindergartens are equipped with 78 gyms and 15 swimming pools. Five new outdoor gyms are built which will bring their total number to 60. Some 30 playgrounds and outdoor facilities are under construction which will be freely accessible. A big skateboard ramp will be built in Sofia's Northern Park, said Fandakova.

She said that six new school sports halls have been designed and another five are in the pipeworks in collaboration with sports federations and athletes.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, sports events, European capital of sport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria