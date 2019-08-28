Extreme Fire Danger Rating in Place for almost the Whole Country
An extreme fire danger rating is in place for parts of 20 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The warning applies to parts of the regions of Sofia, Sofia - city, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik. The extreme danger level indicates potential of intense fires that spread fast and involve tree crowns.
A warning for very high fire danger is in place for other parts of the same areas, as well as for parts of Sofia, Sofia - city, Pernik, Pleven, Blagoevgrad. This level of danger indicates potential of intense fires with partial or full involvement of tree crowns.
- » Brazil is Open to Accept Aid For Fires in the Amazon
- » Sunny Today, with Highs From 30C to 35C
- » The Summer is Still Going On and it will Be Hot in the Days to Come. Maybe Even in September
- » Another Sunny and Hot Day
- » New Fires Broke Out in the Amazon
- » London Gives £ 10m For Afforestation of the Amazon Forest