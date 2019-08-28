A Migrant Camp of Over 200 Migrants Was Evacuated in Strasbourg

Police in the French city of Strasbourg have evacuated an illegal migrant camp from eastern Europe, located on the southern outskirts of the city.

According to the authorities, the camp had 134 adults and 74 children, mostly citizens of the former Soviet Union and the Balkan Peninsula.

All of them applied for the first time to reside in France. After the camp was destroyed, its occupants were accommodated in migrant reception facilities. There, they will wait for the decision on their applications. Due to the increased flow of migrants, there are very few vacancies left in the reception centres, according to the Strasbourg Prefecture.

