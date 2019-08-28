Heavy Rainfalls in Japan, Authorities Are Preparing to Evacuate More than 700,000 People

At least 710,000 people in southwestern Japan have received a recommendation from local authorities to leave their homes and move to evacuation centres because of heavy rainfall in the region, BTA reports.

The recommendation addresses residents of three prefectures - Nagasaki, Saga and Fukuoka, where rivers and landslides are at risk of overflow in a number of areas. The evacuation centres are organized in administrative buildings and schools.

Over 500 mm of rain are expected to fall over southwestern Japan on Wednesday. The worst is the situation in Saga, where the streets of some cities are underwater. This morning, a man died there. His car was driven into the river. Heavy rains also disrupted transport links: in Nagasaki, Saga and Fukuoka, the movement of trains on a number of routes was canceled, and motorway sections were closed.

Japan's Meteorological Service has said that in some areas of northern Kyushu, heavy rainfall occurs once every few decades, Reuters notes.