Macron: Europe Cannot be Stable Without Russia

The West to lend a hand to Russia and do its best to restore good relations with it. This was stated by the French president in a foreign policy speech in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron's thesis is that Europe will never be stable and safe unless it comes closer to Russia. He noted that Moscow's repulsion was a strategic mistake and that sanctions were not in Europe's interest.

Macron outlined France's new role on the international stage - a "balancing force". The French president also notes an unprecedented crisis in the global economic order due to social inequality. In his view, this means that the West is experiencing the end of its hegemony.