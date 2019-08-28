Asteroid with the Size of Empire State Building Set to Fly Past Earth Next Month

A skyscraper-sized asteroid will cross near Earth on September 14, according to the British newspaper Independent, quoted by BNT.

The asteroid is named 2000 QW7 and is between 290 and 650 meters in size. The celestial body is moving at 23 170 kilometers per hour and will travel 5.3 million kilometers from our planet.

Any object that travels less than 150 million kilometers from Earth is considered as a passing object.

2000 QW7 revolves around the sun and crosses the Earth once every 20 years. 2000 QW7 last visited the area on 1 September 2000.

It is not a threat, but NASA chief Jim Bridenstein says there is a possibility the Earth to be hit by a big asteroid in the near future.

It is not predictable when this will happen, but in 2029, scientists will be able to observe an asteroid that will travel only 31,000 km from Earth. This asteroid is called "99942 Apophis" and is also about the size of a skyscraper.