Asteroid with the Size of Empire State Building Set to Fly Past Earth Next Month

Society | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 07:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Asteroid with the Size of Empire State Building Set to Fly Past Earth Next Month

A skyscraper-sized asteroid will cross near Earth on September 14, according to the British newspaper Independent, quoted by BNT.

The asteroid is named 2000 QW7 and is between 290 and 650 meters in size. The celestial body is moving at 23 170 kilometers per hour and will travel 5.3 million kilometers from our planet.

Any object that travels less than 150 million kilometers from Earth is considered as a passing object.

2000 QW7 revolves around the sun and crosses the Earth once every 20 years. 2000 QW7  last visited the area on 1 September 2000.

It is not a threat, but NASA chief Jim Bridenstein says there is a possibility the Earth to be hit by  a big asteroid in the near future.

It is not predictable when this will happen, but in 2029, scientists will be able to observe an asteroid that will travel only 31,000 km from Earth. This asteroid is called "99942 Apophis" and is also about the size of a skyscraper.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: danger, Earth, NASA, asteroid, threat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria