Brazil is Open to Accept Aid For Fires in the Amazon

Brazil is open to receive financial assistance from organizations and foreign countries to fight the fires in the Amazon.

This was announced by a government spokesman after the Brazilian authorities had earlier rejected the G7 proposal. The condition, however, is for Brazil to decide for itself how to use the funds.

Meanwhile, drone photos revealed the extent of damage in the Brazilian part of the Amazon. The shots angered many people around the world. Against the backdrop of the environmental crisis, a commission in the Brazilian Congress approved changes that would allow industrial agriculture in protected areas in the Amazon.