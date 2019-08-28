Brazil is Open to Accept Aid For Fires in the Amazon
Brazil is open to receive financial assistance from organizations and foreign countries to fight the fires in the Amazon.
This was announced by a government spokesman after the Brazilian authorities had earlier rejected the G7 proposal. The condition, however, is for Brazil to decide for itself how to use the funds.
Meanwhile, drone photos revealed the extent of damage in the Brazilian part of the Amazon. The shots angered many people around the world. Against the backdrop of the environmental crisis, a commission in the Brazilian Congress approved changes that would allow industrial agriculture in protected areas in the Amazon.
- » Extreme Fire Danger Rating in Place for almost the Whole Country
- » Sunny Today, with Highs From 30C to 35C
- » The Summer is Still Going On and it will Be Hot in the Days to Come. Maybe Even in September
- » Another Sunny and Hot Day
- » New Fires Broke Out in the Amazon
- » London Gives £ 10m For Afforestation of the Amazon Forest