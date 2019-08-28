Sunny Today, with Highs From 30C to 35C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 07:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, with Highs From 30C to 35C

It will be sunny again today, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

There will be light wind, becoming moderate in eastern Bulgaria, mostly from the east. In the afternoon it will be hot with maximum temperatures from 30C to 35C, in the far southwestern areas slightly higher, in Sofia around 31C. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.


It will also be sunny along the Black Sea coast. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 27C and 30C. Sea water temperature is 26-27C.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunnt, hot, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria