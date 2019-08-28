Sunny Today, with Highs From 30C to 35C

It will be sunny again today, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.



There will be light wind, becoming moderate in eastern Bulgaria, mostly from the east. In the afternoon it will be hot with maximum temperatures from 30C to 35C, in the far southwestern areas slightly higher, in Sofia around 31C. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.





It will also be sunny along the Black Sea coast. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 27C and 30C. Sea water temperature is 26-27C.