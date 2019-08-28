Longtime Volkswagen Boss Ferdinand Piëch Has Died
Former CEO (1993-2002) and Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board (2002-2015) of Volkswagen Ferdinand Piëch died on Monday at the age of 82, TASS reported, citing Bild.
According to Bild, the Austrian businessman was admitted to hospital after visiting a restaurant in the German city of Rosenheim. The cause of Piëch's death is not clear.
Ferdinand Piëch was born in Vienna in 1937. He is the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of the company with the same name. Piëch was chairman of Volkswagen's supervisory board until 2015.
Volkswagen has long been associated with Piëch's business. The entrepreneur was considered a legend of the German automotive industry.
