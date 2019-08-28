KFC Will Test Plant-Based Fried Chicken

www.pixabay.com

The fast-food chain KFC will offer a trial of a plant-based chicken, in partnership with Beyond Meat alternative producer.

The test, titled Beyond Fried Chicken, will be held at one of the chain's restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, and will make KFC the first American fast food company to introduce an alternative to plant-based chicken meat , manufactured by Beyond Meat.

Customers will be able to try free, unlimited options of KFC breaded bites and wings, BTA reports.

The new menu item will be available in two forms: as nuggets or boneless wings. According to the fast-food restaurant, the new vegan version is “still finger lickin’ good”, Independent reported. 

The customer feedback will decide whether the chain will fully implement the plant-based menu.

KFC, Plant-Based Fried Chicken
