Sofia Municipality Will Impose BGN 185 Thousand Fine for Poor Quality Repairs in Sofia

Sofia Municipality fines contractor in downtown Sofia. A sanction of BGN 185 610 is imposed because of poor quality work in the so-called Zone 4. This was said by the Deputy Transport Mayor Doncho Barbalov.

The first stage of Zone 4 includes Moskovska Street (from GS Rakovski Street to Dunav Street), St. Kliment Ohridski Garden, including a sidewalk along V. Levski Blvd. to the stop of the trolls in front of the Academy of Arts and the Crystal Garden.

The second stage involves the space between Rakovski Street, Moskovska Street, V. Levski Square, V. Levski Blvd., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Narodno Sabranie Square and the " September 6 ".