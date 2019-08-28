A Young Bulgarian Was Slaughtered in front of a Tavern on Rhodes Island

August 28, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: A Young Bulgarian Was Slaughtered in front of a Tavern on Rhodes Island www.pixabay.com

The victim is the Bulgarian immigrant Rosen Georgiev Todorov, who settled on the island 10 years ago, Trud Newspaper writes. According to local media, four people - a Bulgarian, a Pole, a Ukrainian and a 53-year-old Greek - were involved in the scandal, which grew into a bloody feud.

 The 38-year-old Polish citizen, who was a friend of the Bulgarian man, managed to escape. The Greek went after him, but was captured by police patrolling the area. Two makeshift bats were discovered and seized, as well as a folding pocket knife owned and used by the 52-year-old Greek.

