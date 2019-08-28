Swine Organs Will Replace Human Ones in a few Years

Society » HEALTH | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 06:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Swine Organs Will Replace Human Ones in a few Years www.pixabay.com

Modified pig hearts can be transplanted in only a few years, says the surgeon who performed the first successful transplant 40 years ago in the UK.

Speaking on the 40th anniversary of his revolutionary surgery, Sir Terence English said that his former assistant from 1979 would try to replace a human kidney with a swine one later this year.

Experts believe that this may lay the foundation for more complex transplants of animal organs into the human body in a process called xenotransplantation.

“If the result of a human kidney pig transplant is satisfactory, it is very likely that we will be able to do the same thing in a few years' time with the heart, " the 87-year-old Englishman told the Sunday Telegraph.

"If it works with the kidneys, it will also work with the heart ... It will change everything about transplants," he explained.

The pig heart has a very similar anatomy to the human heart, so it is used as a model for developing new treatments. Heart diseases are currently considered a global problem that has grown into a pandemic affecting at least 26 million people worldwide.

Scientists hope that the use of pig hearts could contribute to the development of a revolutionary method for humanity to deal with cardiovascular disease.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: swine, human, organs, transplantation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria