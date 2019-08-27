The Summer is Still Going On and it will Be Hot in the Days to Come. Maybe Even in September

It will be mostly clear at night, sunny tomorrow. The wind will be gentle during the day, and in the moderate breeze in eastern Bulgaria. Afternoon it will be hot with maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, in the extreme southwestern areas and slightly higher, according to the NIMH.



It will be mostly sunny above the Black Sea. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 27-30 degrees. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny above the mountains, and in the afternoon with a slight breeze. The wind will be a light breeze from moderate to moderate northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 25 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 17 degrees.

On August 29th and 30th (Thursday and Friday), the weather will remain unchanged - mostly sunny, in the afternoon on Friday with temporary increases in cloudiness, but with very little chance of showers.



It will stay hot, with maximum temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, in some places reaching 35-36 degrees Celsius. The wind from the east-northeast will continue, it will be weak to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate.