15-year-old Boy Drowned in Bulgarian Summer Resort Tsarevo

Society » INCIDENTS | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 21:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 15-year-old Boy Drowned in Bulgarian Summer Resort Tsarevo

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Tsarevo, the Interior Ministry's Directorate reported.

The tragedy took place in the early afternoon this afternoon. The incident took place at Boruna near the Sea Garden in the city.

There, the boy jumped off the cliffs with his friend, also 15 years old. One young man was rescued, but the sea pulled the other in and he drowned.

Police continue to inspect the site.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria