15-year-old Boy Drowned in Bulgarian Summer Resort Tsarevo

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Tsarevo, the Interior Ministry's Directorate reported.

The tragedy took place in the early afternoon this afternoon. The incident took place at Boruna near the Sea Garden in the city.

There, the boy jumped off the cliffs with his friend, also 15 years old. One young man was rescued, but the sea pulled the other in and he drowned.

Police continue to inspect the site.