What Did Bulgarian PM Borisov and his British Counterpart Boris Johnson Talk About?

Prime Minister Borisov had a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, the cabinet press center reported.



The basis of the telephone conversation was extremely good security cooperation.



The conversation, at the request of the British prime minister, focused on a large number of successful joint operations in the fight against crime and drug trafficking.

"We must continue to work in these areas," Prime Minister Borisov said. According to him, another important area of ​​cooperation that needs to be strengthened is education.

The two prime ministers also agreed on the importance of protecting Europe's external borders.



On the topic of Brexit, Prime Minister Borisov stressed that our country will do everything possible to reach a deal, which according to the Bulgarian Prime Minister will be good for everyone. Prime Minister Borisov noted that there are many Bulgarian citizens living in the United Kingdom and, at the same time, many Britons living in our country. This, in his words, enriches both societies.



In the course of the conversation, Prime Minister Borisov emphasized the importance of the Balkans and Southeastern Europe. The Bulgarian PM stressed that next year our country and the Republic of Northern Macedonia are to co-chair the Berlin Process, for which the British Prime Minister will be invited.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his part, congratulated Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on his government and the results of the European elections.



Johnson invited Prime Minister Borisov to visit the United Kingdom.



The Bulgarian Prime Minister also invited his British counterpart to visit our country.