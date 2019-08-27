Bulgarian President Radev: The PM's Job is to Provide a Better Life

President Rumen Radev commented on political issues at an impromptu press conference in Galabovo, marking the 50th anniversary of its designation as a city.

Asked how he would respond to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who criticized him for making remarks at the government over the weekend from an inappropriate place and at an inappropriate time - the anniversary of the Shipka peak fighting, Radev was laconic:



"The prime minister's job is to provide a better life, fight poverty, genocide against pensioners," the president said.

According to him, there are many serious problems that require immediate solutions and strong actions by the state, not intrigues.

The president also touched on the topic with the head of the NSO gene. Dancho Dyakov.



"The head of the NSO received a good job offer and I can't hold him," he said. In his words, a gene. Dancho Dyakov is a valuable person and a professional.



The state bench is in Galabovo on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. According to Rumen Radev, the cause of environmental problems in the city "may be a weak state or private interests".



"Bulgaria is the poorest country in Europe and needs strong leadership and real action, not boasting," the president said