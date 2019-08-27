Construction on the Attic Floor of a Building that is a Cultural Monument, Approved by Bulgarian Cultural Minister

The construction of a mansard floor on the roof of one of the most remarkable buildings in Sofia, which is located at the corner of Ivan Vazov Street and Rakovski Street, is under preparation. The work plan for the change already has the consent of the Ministry of Culture and has been signed by the Minister of the Ministry Boil Banov. His opinion is based on the opinion of the National Institute for Real Estate.



"The building has the status of a single architectural, construction and artistic real cultural value of category" national significance ". March 18



Following these facts, it is stated that the working design concerns the roof and "envisages reconstruction of a usable sixth floor". As a motive for the eligibility of the project, the ministry notes that it does not envisage a change in the purpose of the building or its facades.

It was designed by arch. Nikola Lazarov was built for the then Central Cooperative Bank in 1912. It was originally only three floors, but in the early 20s of the twentieth century, it was completed with two more after winning a competition by architect Georgi Fingov in a team with his colleagues Nichev and the Apostles. It was the office of the banker Atanas Burov.



Under socialism, the building was the headquarters of the Sofia branch of DSK. After the changes, Biochim Bank was moved there, and later - UniCredit Bulbank.



The deadline for objections is 29 August

The roof change project has now been uploaded to the site of Sredets District, on whose territory the building is located. Notifications have been sent to the owners of the adjacent buildings, who may object within a two-week period ending on 29 August. Among them is the Ministry of Finance, which owns a property there (condominium property on Slavyanska Street), as well as Tsvetelina Borislavova through the company CCEAEEF AD. So far, no objections have been filed with the district administration.



The contractor of the project is BSPF Bulgaria EAD, which is related to the listing on the London Stock Exchange Black Sea Property Fund by the group around Chimimport. The company purchased the building in the spring of 2017 for € 10.5 million from UniCredit Bulbank. Part of the money - 7m euros, comes from a loan drawn from a seller's bank, Capital reported at the time. The payment period is 3 years.



Architects see the problem

"The main problem is how the change in the roof will affect the vision of the whole neighborhood," an architect told Dnevnik. Elitsa Vitkova from Sredets District. According to her, the project will create new blinds to the roofs of the neighboring buildings, because the attic floor will have much larger volumes than them. She cites the opinion of Sofia's chief architect Zdravko Zdravkov, who cites open turbot as a major problem in the architecture of the metropolitan city.



"The neighborhood where this building is located in one of the few where no roofs are found - all the roofs are on one level," the architects said. Turn. However, with the requested change, the 5-story building will become 6-story and with the new attic floor a new volume (4.5 m high) will appear, which will set up open-air blinds to the adjacent buildings, "she explains.



In fact, the new sixth floor will not exceed the height of either building, but it will seriously reduce the slope of the roof and it will become almost horizontal. The current small dormers will become large windows, and their presence will be quite visible, explained Sredets chief architect Christian Yarichkov.



With a similar roof reconstruction project several years ago, the owner of Grand Hotel Bulgaria tried to upgrade it. The public resistance then stopped interfering with the masterpiece of the arch. Stancho Belkowski.



The project has not yet reached the Chief Architect of Sofia



After August 29 the project documents and possible objections will be sent to the Municipal Expert Council of the Architecture and Urban Planning Department. Then the chief architect of Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov will be able to express his position on another attempt to remodel a building - a monument of culture of national importance.