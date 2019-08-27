According to Sofia Mayor the City is a Vibrant and Active and it Needs Good Conditions for Sports

Sofia is a vibrant and active city where people love to play sports, and it is our job to provide the conditions for this, as well as to support and organize events related to active lifestyles and to continue to build sports infrastructure, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at a press conference on the programme and priorities of the Sofia - European Capital of Sport Foundation in 2020, a Focus News Agency reporter said.

In her words, Sofia was chosen as the European Capital of Sports after having successfully staged all events in 2018 and this was a great recognition for the city. "Nearly 600 events have taken place over four years since the Sofia - European Capital of Sports Foundation has been in operation. In addition to the many events that were aimed at attracting and encouraging all residents but especially children – our priority, we have an increasingly active sports life in the city. In this year’s Vacation program, in a week alone, nearly 1,400 children took part," said Fandakova. She further said that child and student sports are very important to her, as this is the time when interest in sports and active lifestyles is sparked. "In 10 years, we will complete the construction of 20 new gyms and school sports halls. In the kindergartens we have built, we have 78 new gyms and 15 swimming pools. Another priority for active and mass sports is the construction of street fitness facilities, which are especially attractive to all people. There will be over 60 such places and about 30 outdoor sports fields in Sofia with free access,” the mayor said.