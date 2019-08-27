Special Squad of Land Forces Disarms Corroded Artillery Shell Found near Bus Station in Sofia

A special squad of Military Formation 28 610 – Gorna Banya of the Land Forces was activated at 12:30 noon to dispose of ammunition found in the grassland opposite the South Bus Station in Sofia, said the Ministry of Defence.

The initial inspection found that it was a corroded artillery shell. The ammunition was examined and transported. It will be destroyed in a secured place outside residential areas and in compliance with safety measures. The special squad is led by Senior Lieutenant Alexander Tsvetkov.

The operation is taking place on a request by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of the Interior and by order of the Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, Brigadier General Valery Tsolov.