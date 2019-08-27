Bulgarian Local Elections: GERB and UDF Sign Political Framework Agreement

The ruling GERB party and the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF) have signed a political framework agreement for the local elections, said GERB's press office.

The chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, and the chairman of UDF, Rumen Hristov, signed this morning a political framework agreement at GERB’s headquarters. In view of the good co-operation and convincing victory at the European elections in May, GERB and UDF will allow their local structures to form coalitions, or seek other options for joint candidacies for mayors and a common list for municipal councilors, the document reads.

Both parties expressed confidence in the victory of the right-wing at the local elections and stated their intentions to continue the partnership for a full election cycle, which began with the European elections in May this year.

"The UDF and we have a common value and this is the EPP. There is a danger that voters will be misled by our partners, who pretend to be part of the EPP but did not support the President of the European Commission," said GERB Chairman and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. In his words, GERB and the UDF are required to nominate common candidates in big cities in order for the coalition from the European vote to continue to work.

The UDF leader, Rumen Hristov, for his part, expressed confidence that the two parties would reach an agreement regarding large municipalities to prevent them from being ruled by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.