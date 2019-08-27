Currently 50 Cases of African Swine Fever in Wild Boar

As of now, there have been 50 cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boar, said Georgi Chobanov, Director of the Animal Health and Welfare and Feed Controls with the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), in an interview with the Bulgarian National Television.
He said in outbreaks of contagious animal diseases, many parts of the population sustain losses. "The idea of preventing infectious disease is to get ahead of the disease," Chobanov said, adding that that did not happen with the African swine fever. "The African swine fever is widespread, the good news is there are only two cases of wild boars in the Razgrad region," he said.
Chobanov also commented on the severity of the disease which affects the entire community, "it also affects consumers". He further said ASF's main impact is the anxiety it creates, rather than really changing people’s habits.

