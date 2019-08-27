No Trace of the Two Moldovans who Escaped from a Bulgarian Jail Saturday

The Ministry of the Interior disseminated Monday photo portraits of the escapists. The two Moldovan citizens escaped from a prisoners' boarding house in Stara Zagora on Saturday, 23 August 2019. They have then announced subjects of a nationwide search.

It is not yet clear whether they have planned their escape or have been acting ex prompt.

Both of them were imprisoned for blasting bank machines. They spent 8 days at the prisoners' boarding house waiting to be transferred to the Central Prison in Sofia. This is the place where according to Bulgarian law foreign inmates shall serve their sentence if it is up to 5-year imprisonment.

The Moldovians were last seen at around 12:00 o'clock on Saturday.