No Trace of the Two Moldovans who Escaped from a Bulgarian Jail Saturday

Crime | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 19:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Trace of the Two Moldovans who Escaped from a Bulgarian Jail Saturday

The Ministry of the Interior disseminated Monday photo portraits of the escapists. The two Moldovan citizens escaped from a prisoners' boarding house in Stara Zagora on Saturday, 23 August 2019. They have then announced subjects of a nationwide search.

It is not yet clear whether they have planned their escape or have been acting ex prompt.

Both of them were imprisoned for blasting bank machines. They spent 8 days at the prisoners' boarding house waiting to be transferred to the Central Prison in Sofia. This is the place where according to Bulgarian law foreign inmates shall serve their sentence if it is up to 5-year imprisonment.

The Moldovians were last seen at around 12:00 o'clock on Saturday.

 

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria