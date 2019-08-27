56% of Sofia residents want a new mayor and 29% - Yordanka Fandakova to remain in office. This is shown by Gallup International's data from a drilling among Sofia residents on topical socio-political topics, held in early August.

Poor infrastructure, rebuilding and dirty air remain major problems for Sofia residents.

The capital, however, continues to give more opportunities for realization, according to Gallup International. Among the benefits, the respondents also point to green spaces, the economic development of the city and transport, but the general criticism towards politicians also leads to a desire for political change, which is reflected in the hypothetical clash of the upcoming local elections between the current mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Ombudsman Maya Manolova.

46 per cent of the respondents believe that Sofia has been developing poorly in recent years.

Half of the respondents were satisfied with the work of the current mayor. 37% are not, and 13% cannot estimate.

BSP supporters and Democratic Bulgaria have the greatest desire for change, and one-third of GERB supporters cannot categorically nominate Fandakova for another term.