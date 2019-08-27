The Second Supply of C-400 Rockets arrived in Turkey

August 27, 2019, Tuesday
A Russian transport plane has landed at the Mürted Airport in Ankara, reported NOVA TV.


Russia has delivered the second part of the C-400 anti-aircraft missile to Turkey, according to BGNES. A Russian transport plane has already landed at the Mürted Airport in Ankara.

In July, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the first batch of Russian missile defense system components had been delivered, in full compliance with a contract signed between the two countries in 2017.

The systems were a source of tension between Washington and Ankara. The US has repeatedly asked Turkey to cancel the deal and buy rockets from them. And they swore they would not deliver the F-35 fighters to Ankara because of the deal. Our southern neighbor has contracted 100 of the modern aircraft and has already paid several installments.

Washington claims Russia can use C-400 systems to examine the weaknesses of the F-35. Therefore, Turkey could not have both planes and missiles.

