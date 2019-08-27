Closed Terminals at Munich Airport Due to Emergency Situation

Thousands of passengers were blocked at a German airport in Munich after an unidentified man managed to enter a special area of ​​Terminal 2 through the emergency exit door.



The second terminal at the Munich airport has been temporarily closed due to the possible entry of an unknown person into the special area located after the customs and passport checkpoints.

"The second terminal and zones B and C of the first terminal are closed. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you better," the airport account said in a tweet.

The police are taking appropriate action.

Munich is the second largest airport in Germany and the eighth busiest in Europe, with nearly 130,000 passengers in daily use.