Closed Terminals at Munich Airport Due to Emergency Situation
Thousands of passengers were blocked at a German airport in Munich after an unidentified man managed to enter a special area of Terminal 2 through the emergency exit door.
The second terminal at the Munich airport has been temporarily closed due to the possible entry of an unknown person into the special area located after the customs and passport checkpoints.
"The second terminal and zones B and C of the first terminal are closed. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you better," the airport account said in a tweet.
The police are taking appropriate action.
Munich is the second largest airport in Germany and the eighth busiest in Europe, with nearly 130,000 passengers in daily use.
- » The Tourists’ Number in Bulgaria Dropped by nearly 100,000 in June
- » Is there an Economic Crisis on the Bulgaria Sea Coast this Summer?
- » Bulgarian Flight Delays Trigger A Government Investigation
- » Eurostat: In Five Years No Sea Cruise has been Realized in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Ranks Last in the EU in Online Holiday Booking
- » Significant Increase in Bulgarians' Trips for the Second Quarter of the Year