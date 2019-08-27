GERB Signed an Agreement with the UDF For General Participation in the Local Elections

The Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov signed a pre-election agreement for general participation in the local elections with the Union of Democratic Forces. This happened at the GERB headquarters at an event for which no media was invited. The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

Prime Minister Borisov predicts "mean" elections in the capital, he said.

According to Yordanka Fandakova, the union of the new and the old right political wing is not only necessary but also very important.

The agreement is not central and national, said UDF leader Rumen Hristov, expressing hopes together with GERB to reach an agreement for the large municipalities in Bulgaria, which are also significant such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas and Stara Zagora.

"The right political wing governs better and must continue to govern not only Bulgaria but also the municipalities," said Rumen Hristov.