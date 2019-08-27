Up to 80 % Are Imported Fruits and Vegetables on the Bulgarian Market

Up to 80 percent is the share of imported fruits and vegetables on the Bulgarian market this summer, Mariana Miltenova, Chairman of the Board of the National Union of Gardeners in Bulgaria, told BTA.

According to her, the reason for this trend is the fall of rain and hail, which will influence the market needs.

Problems with rain, hail, frost require adequate compensation measures that do not occur, Miltenova said. The Fruits and Vegetables sector does not receive national payments, unlike the livestock sector, she recalled.

Miltenova also believes that there is a lack of real and adequate control of the Fruit and Vegetable Market by the Food Agency, which is why the market is flooded with unregistered street sellers.

Tags: fruits, vegetables, street sellers, Bulgaria, import, export, production
