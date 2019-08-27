Has Melania Trump Had Secret Meetings with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un?

Society | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Has Melania Trump Had Secret Meetings with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un? novinite.bg

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, hasn’t had any secret meetings with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Associated Press reported. The White House made a statement on the matter after a press conference in France, where it attended a G7 meeting, President Donald Trump said the first lady "met" Kim and believes his country "has tremendous potential."

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on board the presidential plane that Trump shares his wife's views on many issues, including details of his "stable relationship" with Kim. “President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim,” she said. “And while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.”

Trump has said he is likely to meet with Kim to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: melania trump, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria