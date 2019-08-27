Has Melania Trump Had Secret Meetings with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un?

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, hasn’t had any secret meetings with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Associated Press reported. The White House made a statement on the matter after a press conference in France, where it attended a G7 meeting, President Donald Trump said the first lady "met" Kim and believes his country "has tremendous potential."

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on board the presidential plane that Trump shares his wife's views on many issues, including details of his "stable relationship" with Kim. “President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim,” she said. “And while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.”

Trump has said he is likely to meet with Kim to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear program.