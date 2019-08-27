PM Boyko Borissov Inspected the Construction Works on Europe Motorway

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has inspected construction works on Europe Motorway in Slivnitsa - Dragoman section, said the government press office, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The project started in mid-May this year and will be completed by 2021, it is implemented with funds from the state budget under the New Construction programme of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Borissov noted that the construction teams have done a lot of work and successfully conducted all excavations.

Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov accompanied the prime minister.

The inspection started from the first overpass that will connect the motorway to Slivnitsa. "In just three months when we started the project, some works have been 100% completed," Deputy Minister Nankov said.

Four large facilities are being built – subways, overpasses and two road junctions.

Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov noted that without infrastructure, no investor would come, but thanks to the policies pursued by the Bulgarian government, investments are increasing and unemployment is at a record low.