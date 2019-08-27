Bulgarian Employees Have Very Good Digital Skills

Half of employers in Bulgaria say that most of their staff have very good digital skills, BNR reported.

Almost 20 percent of managers say that all of their employees have very good digital knowledge. Only 3 percent say they have staff with no digital culture, indicates a survey by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducted among businesses and the public regarding their attitude to digitization.

Digitization in business relations has also advanced at a moderate pace. Around 60 percent of respondents say that they exchange information with their partners digitally in all activities, 35 percent use digital exchange with their counterparties in some of their activities. 

