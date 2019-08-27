A Pharmaceutical Giant Was Condemned for the Opiate Epidemic in the US

An US court has ordered the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson to pay $ 572 million in compensation for the opiate epidemic.

An Oklahoma judge ruled that the company was responsible for exacerbating the drug problem in the state, flooding the market with painkillers that were misleading patients.

The opiate crisis, considered by experts to be one of the most serious problems in the American healthcare, began in the 1990s. Experts estimate that if no emergency measures are taken, over 500,000 people may die from overdoses of opiates in the United States over the next 10 years