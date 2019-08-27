Recep Erdogan Is on a Working Visit in Moscow

Turkish President Recep Erdogan is on a one-day working visit in Moscow.

Cooperation in the military-technical field and a number of international topics will be the focus of the talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The world media have noted that the meeting is taking place amid strikes by the Syrian army in Idlib province.

Yesterday, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to send troops to northern Syria "soon”, to ensure the security of its borders.

The two leaders will attend the MAKS-2019 international air show. According to Russian media, Ankara has shown interest in Su-35 fighters. Today, the second batch of EU-400 rockets departs for Turkey, whose purchase is criticised from NATO.