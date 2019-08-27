Recep Erdogan Is on a Working Visit in Moscow

Politics | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Recep Erdogan Is on a Working Visit in Moscow novinite.bg

Turkish President Recep Erdogan is on a one-day working visit in Moscow.

Cooperation in the military-technical field and a number of international topics will be the focus of the talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The world media have noted that the meeting is taking place amid strikes by the Syrian army in Idlib province.

Yesterday, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to send troops to northern Syria "soon”, to ensure the security of its borders.

The two leaders will attend the MAKS-2019 international air show. According to Russian media, Ankara has shown interest in Su-35 fighters. Today, the second batch of EU-400 rockets departs for Turkey, whose purchase is criticised from NATO.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recep Erdogan, working visit, turkey, Russia, Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria