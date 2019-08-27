The money to go to afforest Europe, said President of the US Onyx Lorenzoni.



Brazil has refused G-7 assistance to fight fires in the Amazon, BTA reported.

"We thank (the G7 for the assistance you offered), but these funds will probably be more appropriate to spend on afforestation in Europe," said Presidential Chancellor Onyx Lorenzoni.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the G7 will allocate $ 20 million to the Amazon countries, France's press recalls.

