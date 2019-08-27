Grigor Dimitrov Started with a Victory at the US Open

The Bulgarian showed strong character and he won the duel against the Italian Andreas Seppi.



Grigor Dimitrov won the match against Italian Andreas Seppi, in the first round of the US Open with 6: 1, 6: 7 (2), 6: 4, 6: 3 in 2 hours and 47 minutes of play. The Bulgarian showed strong character and deservedly won, writes Gong.Bg.

He managed to score 68% of the first and 44% of his second service. Dimitrov also completed 7 of the 21 break points.

This is the 9th appearance for Grigor in the US Open, where he has eight wins and eight losses.



Grigor Dimitrov will have Croatia's Borna Coric in the next round, who beat Evgeny Evgenyevich Donskoy with 7: 6 (7), 6: 3, 6: 0 in 1 hour and 55 minutes of play.



Up to this point, Grigor Dimitrov had never met Andreas Seppi.