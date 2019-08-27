Vision For Sofia Initiative Will Present the Most Important Goals For the Development of Sofia Municipality

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 07:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Vision For Sofia Initiative Will Present the Most Important Goals For the Development of Sofia Municipality

The team of the "Vision for Sofia" initiative will present on September 2 the long-term goals for the development of Sofia Municipality.

This will take place at the Sofia: 2050 Forum, which will take place from 3 pm to 8 pm in Hall 2 of the National Palace of Culture (Azaryan Theater). The event is free to enter and will also be broadcast on the initiative's Facebook page with live commentary. The goals that will be presented to the general public are systematized based on a solid amount of information processed.

Many analyzes, surveys were made as well as over 700 expert meetings with the participation of over 10,000 people from different stakeholders for gathering feedback from citizens have been used.

The objectives presented will be in the areas of "Urban", "Economy", "Environment", "Transport", "Identity and Culture", "People", "Management". The event will be opened by Sofia's Chief Architect Zdravko Zdravkov.

The final strategic document "Vision for Sofia" will be proposed for adoption in the new term of the Sofia City Council after October 2019.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vision for sofia, sofia, capital, Sofia Municipality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria