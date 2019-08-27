Vision For Sofia Initiative Will Present the Most Important Goals For the Development of Sofia Municipality
The team of the "Vision for Sofia" initiative will present on September 2 the long-term goals for the development of Sofia Municipality.
This will take place at the Sofia: 2050 Forum, which will take place from 3 pm to 8 pm in Hall 2 of the National Palace of Culture (Azaryan Theater). The event is free to enter and will also be broadcast on the initiative's Facebook page with live commentary. The goals that will be presented to the general public are systematized based on a solid amount of information processed.
Many analyzes, surveys were made as well as over 700 expert meetings with the participation of over 10,000 people from different stakeholders for gathering feedback from citizens have been used.
The objectives presented will be in the areas of "Urban", "Economy", "Environment", "Transport", "Identity and Culture", "People", "Management". The event will be opened by Sofia's Chief Architect Zdravko Zdravkov.
The final strategic document "Vision for Sofia" will be proposed for adoption in the new term of the Sofia City Council after October 2019.
