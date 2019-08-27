Another Sunny and Hot Day

It will be sunny and hot again today, Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the afternoon hours, some increase in clouds possible. Light to moderate east wind. Temperatures from 31C to 36C, in Sofia – about 31C. Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged – slightly higher than the monthly average.



It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate wind from the northeast and maximum air temperatures of 28C to 31C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.