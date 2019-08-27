See Where the New Capital of Indonesia Will Be Located

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the location of the country's new capital is already chosen, Reuters reported.

It is an area between the regions of Kutai Kartanegara and North Penajam Paser, near the port city of Balikpapan, a two-hour flight from Jakarta, Mr Widodo said.

Widodo specified that the relocation of the capital will cost 466 trillion rupees ($ 32.79 billion), of which the state will finance 19 percent and the rest will come from private investment and public-private partnerships, as well as state-owned enterprises, BTA informs.