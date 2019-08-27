Who Are the Highest-Paid Singers Singers in the World?

US performer Taylor Swift tops Forbes magazine's list of the highest-paid singers in the world, BTA reported.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, the 29-year-old Swift earned an impressive $ 185 million. The performer's income comes mainly from the concert business. Her "Reputation" tour was announced as the highest grossing in the United States.

Second in the ranking is Beyonce, which has earned $ 81 million over the same period. Next up is Rihanna, whose annual revenue is $ 62 million.

Top Forbes singles rankings include Katy Perry ($ 57.5 million), Pink ($ 57 million), Ariana Grande ($ 48 million), Jennifer Lopez ($ 43 million), Lady Gaga ( $ 39.5 million), Celine Dion ($ 37.5 million) and Shakira ($ 35 million).

Singers' combined revenue in the top ten totaled $ 645.5 million, up 28.5 percent from last year.

