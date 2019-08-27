New Fires Broke Out in the Amazon

Hundreds of new fires have erupted in Amazon, Brazil, according to new data systematized on Monday. Although the Brazilian Army aircraft extinguish fire in the most affected areas, the number of fires is increasing, according to the BGNES.

Dense smoke filled the air in the city of Porto Velo, not far from the border with Bolivia. That is where the main efforts of the army, which sent two large Hercules C-130 aircraft to extinguish the fire, are concentrated. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles welcomed the news from the G7 meeting in France that developed economies will give more than $ 20 million to help the country to extinguish the fires.

The assistance is expected to be mainly in the deployment of aircraft designed to fight forest fires. Israel has already sent an assistance to Brazil. At the same time, Bolivian President Evo Morales said he would welcome assistance from abroad to fight forest fires in its territory.

Morales terminated his election campaign to help manage the crisis. On Friday, Bolivia received a specialized Boeing 747-400 capable of carrying 150 tonnes of water

 

