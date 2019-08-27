Michael Fassbender and David Haselhoff are Filming a Movie in Sofia

David Hasselhoff and Michael Fassbender are filming a movie in Bulgaria. The Baywatch star posted a clip from Sofia's roof on his Instagram profile.

On the social media, the Bulgarian actor Ventsislav Sariev, shared a photo with Michael Fassbender, with whom they worked together on the set of the production. Fassbender and Haselhoff were in Sofia for the photos of Kung Fury 2.

The first part of the movie is about a Miami cop in the 80’s who goes back in time to kill Adolf Hitler. The film's authors have chosen to shoot the second part of the movie in Bulgaria. The movie is also expected to include Arnold Schwarzenegger.