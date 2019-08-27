Experts Have Discovered a Method to Prevent Cancer Metastases
Scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland have discovered a new method to fight cancer metastases, according to the MedicalXpress website, quoted by BTA.
The structure of the receptor, which plays a crucial role in the migration of cancer cells into other tissues and organs, has been deciphered. The lymphatic system plays an important role in their spread. White blood cells, which protect the body from pathogens, also pass through it. White blood cells are helped by a membrane protein known as the C-C chemokine receptor type 7. It receives the external signals and transmits them inside the cell.
It is known that there are 20 types of chemokine receptors in vertebrate cells that can interact with over 40 chemokines, signaling molecules that influence cell behaviour. The C-C chemokine receptor type 7 binds to them and controls their movement in the body, causing them to target the high concentration of the respective chemokines.
The C-C chemokine receptor type 7 is also on the surface of cancer cells, contributing to their invasion by tumours into the lymphatic system. But in order to find a receptor inhibitor, its must be studied.
After receiving information about the membrane protein, the scientists selected 5 suitable candidate molecules that bind to the receptor and prevent the cell from receiving a chemical signal.
