Experts Have Discovered a Method to Prevent Cancer Metastases

Society » HEALTH | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 06:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Experts Have Discovered a Method to Prevent Cancer Metastases www.pixabay.com

Scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland have discovered a new method to fight cancer metastases, according to the MedicalXpress website, quoted by BTA.

The structure of the receptor, which plays a crucial role in the migration of cancer cells into other tissues and organs, has been deciphered. The lymphatic system plays an important role in their spread. White blood cells, which protect the body from pathogens, also pass through it. White blood cells are helped by a membrane protein known as the C-C chemokine receptor type 7. It receives the external signals and transmits them inside the cell.

It is known that there are 20 types of chemokine receptors in vertebrate cells that can interact with over 40 chemokines, signaling molecules that influence cell behaviour. The C-C chemokine receptor type 7 binds to them and controls their movement in the body, causing them to target the high concentration of the respective chemokines.

The C-C chemokine receptor type 7 is also on the surface of cancer cells, contributing to their invasion by tumours into the lymphatic system. But in order to find a receptor inhibitor, its must be studied. 

After receiving information about the membrane protein, the scientists selected 5 suitable candidate molecules that bind to the receptor and prevent the cell from receiving a chemical signal.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cancer, metastases, Paul Scherrer Institute
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria