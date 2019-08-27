Queen's Guitarist Wants a Second Live Aid

Queen’s guitarist Brian May is hoping for a big concert similar to Live Aid in 1985, but this time dedicated to fighting climate change. The rock band was part of the music show featuring U2, Phil Collins, Madonna, Elton John, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and many other popular musicians. The concert was broadcasted in over 150 countries and watched by nearly 1.5 billion viewers. The revenue from the mega-event was about $ 245 million raised to combat hunger in Ethiopia.

"Now the younger generation will have to deal with this difficult task. We would help with whatever we could, "May told The Daily Mirror.

Queen's involvement in Live Aid concerts is also the subject of the “Bohemian Rhapsody” film about Freddie Mercury's life.

