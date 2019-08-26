The New Electric Buses in Sofia Will Have 25 and 60 Seats

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 26, 2019, Monday // 20:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New Electric Buses in Sofia Will Have 25 and 60 Seats Sofia Municipality

The new 52 electric buses which  Sofia Municipality will buy will be two types.

30 of them will be 5.5 to 7.5 meters long and the remaining 22 will be between 7.6 and 9.6 meters long. The shorter ones will have about 25 seats and the longer ones will have 60 seats for passengers. The information was announced on the social network by the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Doncho Barbalov.

As Capital.bg reports, the purchase is under the Environment Program. The new vehicles will be used to transport passengers from the suburbs to metro stations. The routes for Gorna Banya, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin and Vitosha Hydroelectric Power Plants in Simeonovo have already been developed.

 Since the end of last year, 20 electric buses have been operating in Sofia's public transport. They are 12 meters long, with 90 seats for passengers and run on bus lines 9 and 309.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electric buses, sofia, seats, capital, Sofia Municipality, Yordanka Fandakova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria