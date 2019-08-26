The New Electric Buses in Sofia Will Have 25 and 60 Seats

The new 52 electric buses which Sofia Municipality will buy will be two types.

30 of them will be 5.5 to 7.5 meters long and the remaining 22 will be between 7.6 and 9.6 meters long. The shorter ones will have about 25 seats and the longer ones will have 60 seats for passengers. The information was announced on the social network by the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Doncho Barbalov.

As Capital.bg reports, the purchase is under the Environment Program. The new vehicles will be used to transport passengers from the suburbs to metro stations. The routes for Gorna Banya, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin and Vitosha Hydroelectric Power Plants in Simeonovo have already been developed.



Since the end of last year, 20 electric buses have been operating in Sofia's public transport. They are 12 meters long, with 90 seats for passengers and run on bus lines 9 and 309.