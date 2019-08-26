The First Ancient Festival will be Held in Sofia on September 21-22, 2019

The first Ancient Festival "Serdica is my Rome" will be held in Sofia on September 21-22, 2019.

The aim is to promote the ancient heritage of the city. The residents and guests of the capital will witness a rich program that will familiarize them with the early history of Serdica in the time around the reign of Emperor Constantine.

The project for the ancient festival ''Serdica is my Rome'' is one of a kind, dedicated to the ancient history of Sofia. Historic festivals around the world are proving wide interest as a way to promote a city or locality. In recent years, a number of significant archeological sites have been exhibited and opened to visitors in Sofia: the catacombs and tombs under the Church of St. Sofia, the Ancient Cultural and Communication Complex Serdica and the Western Gate.

The purpose of organizing an annual antique festival is to arouse interest in these unique sites among the general public.

The project is funded by the Culture Program of the Sofia Municipality.

