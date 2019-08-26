8 new kindergartens are being built in Sofia, 5 of which will accommodate children by the end of this year and the remaining 3 by next year. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Yordanka Fandakova, who today checked the construction of a new kindergarten in the "Krustova Vada" neighbourhood, Lozenets district.

For the construction and equipment Sofia Municipality will invest about 3 million BGN. The garden will have a swimming pool heated by solar panels as well as a gym. Its construction should be completed by the end of the year and will be open for children by next spring.

Fandakova noted that despite the municipality's desire for more kindergartens, the process is being hampered by a shortage of land. And very often, receiving the land is after long court battles.